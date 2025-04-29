Semi crash shuts down inbound Edens Expressway near near Touhy Avenue
Inbound lanes are closed on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs after a serious crash near Touhy Avenue early Tuesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck and a sedan were involved in the crash just before 4 a.m. Kris Habermehl said the truck rolled over, and the car ended up in a ditch.
The truck was badly burned as a result of the crash. It is not clear if anyone was injured.
ISP said all lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at Touhy Avenue.
Habermehl said the expressway will be closed for hours as crews work to clear the scene.
Police have confirmed the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.