Semi crash shuts down inbound Edens Expressway near near Touhy Avenue

Inbound lanes are closed on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs after a serious crash near Touhy Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck and a sedan were involved in the crash just before 4 a.m. Kris Habermehl said the truck rolled over, and the car ended up in a ditch.

The truck was badly burned as a result of the crash. It is not clear if anyone was injured.

A major crash has closed the IB Edens between Touhy & Peterson. A truck rolled over & burned & a passenger car ran into the ditch south of Touhy just before 4 am. The closure is expected to last 5 to 6 more hours. Photos: Network Video Prod. Inc. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/wGJ5mDUuzF — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) April 29, 2025

ISP said all lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at Touhy Avenue.

Habermehl said the expressway will be closed for hours as crews work to clear the scene.

Police have confirmed the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.