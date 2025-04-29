Watch CBS News
Semi crash shuts down inbound Edens Expressway near near Touhy Avenue

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Inbound lanes are closed on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs after a serious crash near Touhy Avenue early Tuesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck and a sedan were involved in the crash just before 4 a.m. Kris Habermehl said the truck rolled over, and the car ended up in a ditch. 

The truck was badly burned as a result of the crash.  It is not clear if anyone was injured.

ISP said all lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at Touhy Avenue. 

Habermehl said the expressway will be closed for hours as crews work to clear the scene. 

Police have confirmed the cause of the crash.  

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

