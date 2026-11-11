Self-sanitizing public bathroom opening in West Town on Wednesday

A self-cleaning public bathroom is opening in West Town on Wednesday morning.

The bathroom is located in the Polish Triangle at Ashland, Milwaukee, and Division, right by the Blue Line. It officially opens at 11 a.m.

The self-sanitizing pod is equipped with a power-washing system that cleans and disinfects the toilet and the floor for a few minutes after each use.

The bathrooms are in some U.S. cities like San Francisco, and Paris has over 400. The self-cleaning bathroom is a decommissioned one from a French company.

Ald. Daniel Laspata's (1st Ward) office said it was free, but the plumbing cost the city around $400,000.

Laspata said he's proud to have it in his ward, saying "every global city deserves clean, safe public bathrooms."