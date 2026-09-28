Automated self-sanitizing public restroom under construction in West Town

A self-cleaning public bathroom is much closer to opening for business in West Town.

The restroom is going in the Polish Triangle at Ashland, Milwaukee and Division, right by the Blue Line.

"I saw they were doing construction over here, but I wasn't sure what exactly was going on and when I walk out of the station here I see 'toilet,'" said Kevin Parli.

Parli found out it's not just any toilet.

The self-sanitizing pod is equipped with a power-washing system that cleans and disinfects the toilet and the floor for a few minutes after each use.

The bathrooms are in some U.S. cities like San Francisco and Paris has over 400. In fact, the one in West Town is a decommissioned one from a French company.

Ald. Daniel Laspata's (1st Ward) office says it was free, but the plumbing cost the city around $400,000.

People who go by the triangle every day say construction for the plumbing started a few months ago, but the structure for the bathroom went up recently.

"It's going to be trouble for the neighborhood, I think, a place to hang out," said Ross Luisi.

Some, like Luisi, say that on top of the crime he has witnessed in the area, it's also unsanitary with all the pigeons and bird droppings.

"There are so many restaurants and places to go use the washroom, that thing is just a waste of money," he said.

"I guess because it's close to the train, it's a good spot, pretty central to Wicker Park," said Gianna Valzquez Koke.

Some believe this bathroom has positive potential.

"This is fantastic," Parli said. "This is actually greatly appreciated here for the area, especially for Chicago, too, to have something like this available."

Others say they aren't sure about it.

"I'm not opposed to it, but I am curious to see how it works out," said Chelsea Block.

Back in the spring, La Spata's office said it would be up and running by the end of the year. CBS News Chicago reached out to confirm a more specific date but is still waiting to hear back.