See stingrays and seahorses while swaying to house music at the Shedd: After Hours House Party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for another after hours house party at the Shedd Aquarium!

The event features local house music DJs. Adults get the chance to view the exhibits while enjoying food, drinks and music.

The party starts at 6:00 p.m. and you can buy tickets online.

September 8, 15 and 22, featuring a different DJ each week. A spectacular summer season finale, get tickets—https://t.co/mW74NxnvlO pic.twitter.com/31ZbAhaKwi — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) September 7, 2022