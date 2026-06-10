Security guard injured in crash in busy downtown Chicago intersection

A security guard was rushed to the hospital from the scene of a crash involving two sport-utility vehicles in a busy intersection in downtown Chicago early Wednesday.

At 3:31 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving a white Ford SUV north on State Street at Ida B. Wells Drive. Video from the scene shows the Ford SUV was a Chicago Transit Authority K-9 security unit.

The Ford hit a Cadillac SUV that was speeding west on Ida B. Wells Drive and ran a red light.

The driver of the Cadillac bailed and ran off. The Cadillac ended up in a planter alongside the Harold Washington Library, as seen on video.

The security guard driving the CTA K9 security vehicle suffered trauma and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

It was not immediately learned if there was a dog in the CTA security vehicle, and if so, whether the dog was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.