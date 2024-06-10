Security guard fatally shot near University of Illinois Chicago campus

Security guard fatally shot near University of Illinois Chicago campus

Security guard fatally shot near University of Illinois Chicago campus

CHICAGO (CBS) — A security guard was shot and killed near the University of Illinois Chicago campus early Monday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., police said officers found a 44-year-old man outside on the ground in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lou Kleinberg

Investigators believe someone in a dark-colored sedan shot the security guard.

No arrests have been made.

Benford Protection Group confirmed the guard was an employee assigned to the BJ Wright Court Apartment on 14th Street.