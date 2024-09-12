Security guard claims DePaul University fired him for being "too friendly" with Palestinian students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A security guard who worked on the DePaul University campus has been fired — and he says the reason is because he was, in his words, "too friendly to Palestinian students."

Surrounded by supporters, Terrance Freeman spoke out about his firing at a news conference on campus late Thursday afternoon.

He said he was called into a meeting with the administration at DePaul because he had taken a photo with Palestinian students just after Chicago Police removed a protest encampment for the Palestinian cause back in May.

He also said administrators were worried about how the photo would look toward pro-Israel students.

"I noticed when I was here that DePaul University wanted me to essentially choose sides. To me, they're saying, this is not the time to choose sides," said Freeman. "If we're going to choose a side in society, then we must choose the side of righteousness."

Terrance Freeman says he was fired from DePaul University for being "too friendly to Palestinian students." CBS

CBS News Chicago reached out to DePaul asking for the reasoning behind Freeman's firing. DePaul released the following statement:

<blockquote>"The individual was working for an outside security company contracted with DePaul, and he is no longer assigned to our campus.

"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a top priority at DePaul. Staff continue to work closely with our student groups to hear and respond to their concerns, while ensuring DePaul remains a welcoming space for our diverse university community."</blockquote>