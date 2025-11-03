Secret Service "protective intelligence investigation" underway in Lake County, Illinois

A Secret Service investigation was underway Monday in Lake County, Illinois.

A Secret Service spokesperson would only confirm that they were working alongside local law enforcement officials on a "protective intelligence investigation" in Lake County. Such investigations typically involve threats against individuals under Secret Service protection.

"Given the sensitivity of our work, we cannot comment further at this time, as this is an active investigation," Secret Service spokesman Joe Biesk said.

Lake County Sheriff's officials confirmed they were helping Secret Service agents carry out an arrest warrant.

