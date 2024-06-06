2 people injured when second-floor wall of house collapses on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when part of a house collapsed in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the city's West Side.

The second-floor section of the front wall of the one-and-a-half-story house at 5346 W. Grand Ave., just east of Long Avenue, collapsed to the sidewalk below.

The house featured a flat brick façade in front, a front door and two windows at street level, and a single window on the second floor overlooking the street. The second-floor window also collapsed to the sidewalk right along with the upper section of the exterior wall.

Citizen App

The house is next door to an auto body shop and across the street from the athletic field for the ITW David Speer Academy Charter High School.

Two people suffered minor injuries, CBS 2 has learned. The Chicago Fire Department said two ambulances were sent to the scene, but no one had yet been taken to a hospital as of just after 3:30 p.m.

The Fire Department said there were concerns that more of the house might collapse due to its compromised structural integrity.