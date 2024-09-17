For 2nd day, suburban Chicago school closed because of online threats

CHICAGO (CBS) — A southwest suburban school district is on high alert for the second day in a row because of a threat posted online.

Plainfield Central High School's threat comes one day after two girls were arrested in connection with threats in neighboring Joliet. In Plainfield, the district said they are taking every precaution.

Officers are at the high school's entrance, and the superintendent said they will have extra security in light of this bogus threat.

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl were arrested after online threats circulated on social media in nearby Joliet schools. In Plainfield, no credible evidence has been found to support the threat, but as students started arriving on campus, they were greeted by officers and school leaders.

The superintendent for Plainfield School District 202 said the district is taking it seriously. A letter to parents says more officers will be at the high school overnight and during arrival times.

In Joliet, social media threats there forced several schools to switch to remote learning on Monday. Police arrested a 14-year-old Joliet West High School student for posting threats on social media.

Detectives met with her and her mother on Sunday. Officers searched the girl's room but didn't find any weapons. She was questioned and released.

But then the girl's mother brought her back to the police Monday after she admitted to being involved in the bogus social media threat, and she was arrested.

Officers also arrested a 12-year-old girl after a threat involving Dirksen Junior High.

She, too, was arrested, processed, and released to a parent. While not credible, the threats still come with big punishments for these students. Both students are facing charges of felony disorderly conduct.