Some schools in Chicago suburb of Joliet closed, moved to e-learning after threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some schools in Joliet will be closed on Monday due to a threat made on social media.

Classes for about 9,000 students in Joliet District 86 were moved to e-learning and all 21 school buildings were closed.

According to District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse, a social media threat was circulating involving "students bringing weapons" to several schools in Joliet. Officials said the threat is not credible,.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all Joliet District 86 schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 16, 2024 and an e-learning day will be used. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority," Rouse said in a letter to the school community.

Two area high schools remained open, but every student was searched upon entry. The Joliet Police Department will maintain an increased presence at the schools during the investigation.

This is the second threat the district has been dealing with in the past few days. On Friday police investigated a social media rumor that there was a weapon here at Joliet West.

The school was searched and nothing was found.