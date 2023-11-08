Report of second break-in at Chicago Louis Vuitton store turns out to be wrong

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Reports of a second break-in at a Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile early Wednesday turned out not to be correct.

Police late Wednesday said there had been a break-in two weeks ago at the Louis Vuitton store at 919 N. Michigan Ave. But all that happened Wednesday was that a new window was delivered to repair the that was broken during the earlier incident.

Police said crews also had to break another window to install the new one.

In the incident two weeks ago at the Louis Vuitton store, police said a group of five or six people got out of a sport-utility vehicle and tried to smash the glass door – but they couldn't get inside, and they ran away.

No one has been arrested.