Only two days left to vote on a name for the Shedd Aquarium's newest sea otter

Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
There are only two days left to vote on the name of the Shedd Aquarium's newest sea otter. 

Through June 25, there will be an on-site vote near the sea otter habitat in the Abbott Oceanarium. The newest otter is currently known as "Otter 937." 

Aquarium visitors can vote on their favorite name from a list created by the caretakers at Shedd. The list of names on the ballot was not releaed. 

screenshot-2025-06-23-111959.png
Shedd Aquarium

In May, the Shedd welcomed "Otter 937" after returning rescued otters Suri and Willow to the Aquarium of the Pacific in California. 

Shedd officials said Sea otters are an endangered species, and although the species is federally protected, sea otters remain at risk. 

