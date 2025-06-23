Only two days left to vote on a name for the Shedd Aquarium's newest sea otter

There are only two days left to vote on the name of the Shedd Aquarium's newest sea otter.

Through June 25, there will be an on-site vote near the sea otter habitat in the Abbott Oceanarium. The newest otter is currently known as "Otter 937."

Aquarium visitors can vote on their favorite name from a list created by the caretakers at Shedd. The list of names on the ballot was not releaed.

In May, the Shedd welcomed "Otter 937" after returning rescued otters Suri and Willow to the Aquarium of the Pacific in California.

Shedd officials said Sea otters are an endangered species, and although the species is federally protected, sea otters remain at risk.