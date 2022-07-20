Searching for solutions to gun violence: Removing the stigma from accessing mental health

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many experts believe to solve the crime issue -- we need to tackle mental health first.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports struggles with mental health have always existed, but counselors said until recently, it was not discussed much.

Particularly in the Black community.

Now with added pressures like the pandemic and social media, there's a full force effort to address the problem, specifically with young people.

When you sit in this circle, sharing feelings and thoughts is not a choice, but a requirement.

"I'm always thinking about a lot. Through the group identity, that's where we see our greatest strides."

Armond Davis is a Senior Counselor with the organization "Becoming a Man" or BAM. He leads groups of young men grades six to 12, getting them to look at each other and express emotions. Recently, talks involveD anxiety and depression over social media.

"A lot of the students deal with esteem issues," Davis said. "So, a lot of the work is really helping them to understand you don't have to show up a certain way because of "likes" and this thing called attention that everyone is seeking, but you can actually get it in a healthy way."

A healthy way that doesn't lend itself to gun violence. But isolation due to the pandemic has presented new challenges.

"They might have some emotional controls around anger, which is why we do positive anger expression."

Philip Cusic, Senior Director of BAM, helps coordinate with the city to bring discussions into schools. The city as a whole is tackling mental health more by increasing funding about $89 million this year. Most goes toward clinics and mental health professionals with the goal of helping anyone.

After a shooter killed seven in suburban Highland Park..

"There's always this conversation about those people's mental health and how did they get access to guns."

Some groups like Teamwork Englewood want the discussions about behaviors and family dynamics in suspects of everyday shootings to become normal.

"That's not always the case when we're talking about gun violence that happens in communities like Englewood," said Cecile De Mello of Teamwork Englewood.

The hope is that when that happens more resources can pour in and vital talks continue.

"They're able to make a better decision than they would have, had they not had that experience," noted Cusic.

For the first time in Chicago's history, mental health professionals will staff the 911 center. The city has started focusing on getting into neighborhoods by launching trauma-informed response trainings.

The challenge is reaching people which officials are focusing on right now.