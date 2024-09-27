2-year-old girl found safe after search near hotel in west Chicago suburb

Search underway outside hotel in western Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl was found safe after she went missing near a hotel in west suburban Lombard Friday morning.

Police searched for the toddler near 22nd Street and Highland Avenue. Police and K-9s were seen searching the woods and pond outside the Extended Stay America Hotel on 22nd Street.

People had been advised to avoid the area as the search and investigation was ongoing.

The Village of Lombard has confirmed the "girl has been found and is safe." Officials did not provide further details.