Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old girl found safe after search near hotel in west Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Search underway outside hotel in western Chicago suburb
Search underway outside hotel in western Chicago suburb 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl was found safe after she went missing near a hotel in west suburban Lombard Friday morning. 

Police searched for the toddler near 22nd Street and Highland Avenue. Police and K-9s were seen searching the woods and pond outside the Extended Stay America Hotel on 22nd Street. 

People had been advised to avoid the area as the search and investigation was ongoing. 

The Village of Lombard has confirmed the "girl has been found and is safe." Officials did not provide further details. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.