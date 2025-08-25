Crews suspend search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan near Highland Park, Illinois

Search suspended in search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan near Highland Park

Search suspended in search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan near Highland Park

Search suspended in search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan near Highland Park

A man remains missing on Monday after going swimming in Lake Michigan near Highland Park over the weekend.

On Saturday, around noon, Highland Park police and firefighters responded to a call about a swimmer struggling in the lake near the Openlands Lakeshore Forest Preserve, located near Fort Sheridan.

Another person tried to help the swimmer but was unable to reach him due to the strong currents.

Rescue divers used sonar technology, a rover, and a drone in the search, but couldn't find him.

Crews were out again on Sunday, but had to cancel the search due to the strong and fast currents in the water. It's unclear if they will continue the search on Monday.

The identity of the missing swimmer was not released.