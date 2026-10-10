White Sox Sean Burke will start winner-take-all Game 5 in ALDS in Cleveland

Sean Burke will start Game 5 for the White Sox Saturday night in Cleveland, facing off against the Guardians.

Burke will face Guardians Gavin Williams, who threw 18 pitches Thursday night. Burke threw five and a third innings in Game Two, coming in after an opener, and he allowed just one run.

The White Sox will need to win one more game to beat the Guardians in the American League Division Series after losing both games at home, falling 9-5 on Thursday night.

The winner-take-all Game 5 will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will open the American League Championship Series at Tampa Bay next Monday.

White Sox haven't clinched a playoff series at home in over a century

The White Sox have won the World Series three times — in 1906, 1917 and 2005. But ever since the White Sox beat the Cubs in the World Series (yes, that actually happened) in 1906, they have only ever clinched playoff series on the road.

For perspective, old Comiskey Park — the long-ago-demolished stadium that evokes memories of an old different Chicago for many — would not be built yet for four years in 1906. The White Sox played at the last of three stadiums called South Side Park about half a mile away.

The fact that the pope is a White Sox fan for the first time ever is not lost on fans either.