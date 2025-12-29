Scrap yard catches fire on West Side of Chicago

A fire was burning in a scrap yard on Monday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago.

The fire started shortly after 4 p.m. at a metal recycling facility along Central Avenue just south of the Eisenhower Expressway in the Austin neighborhood.

The fire sent a large plume of black smoke into the air. Workers in the scrap yard were seen using construction equipment to try to suffocate the blaze.

A Chicago Fire Department engine was seen arriving at the facility to begin battling the blaze shortly before 4:15 p.m.