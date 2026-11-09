Man on scooter who was struck and killed by Chicago police car in Bridgeport identified, authorities say

A man who was struck and killed by a Chicago police squad car while he was riding a scooter last week in the Bridgeport neighborhood has been identified.

Police said, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol in a marked squad car in the 3200 block of South Princeton Avenue hit a 39-year-old man on an electric scooter.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. On Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Hao Lin, who lived a few blocks away from the scene in Bridgeport.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash. Police have not said whether the officers were injured or were just being checked out.

Police said the Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.