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Man riding scooter hit and killed by Chicago police car

By
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

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A man riding a scooter was hit and killed by a Chicago police car in the Armor Square neighborhood on Thursday morning. 

Chicago police said officers were on patrol when their marked police car hit a 39-year-old man on an electric scooter in the 3200 block of South Princeton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. 

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.  

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