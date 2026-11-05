Man riding scooter hit and killed by Chicago police car

A man riding a scooter was hit and killed by a Chicago police car in the Armor Square neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Chicago police said officers were on patrol when their marked police car hit a 39-year-old man on an electric scooter in the 3200 block of South Princeton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit.