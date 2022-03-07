Watch CBS News

3 teens in critical condition after shooting outside high school in Des Moines, Iowa

/ AP

3 Teenagers Shot Outside High School In Des Moines, Iowa 00:17

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Multiple people have been wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa high school, authorities said Monday.

KCCI-TV reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek said suspects have been detained in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines. Police said three teens are in critical condition.

The school is locked down and residents are asked to stay clear. Streets around the school have been shut down.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

First published on March 7, 2022 / 5:26 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.