School bus hits girl in Skokie

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Skokie

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Skokie

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus hit a girl as she was crossing the street Monday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

Skokie Fire Department Battalion Chief Gabe Millard said a girl from a local school was crossing the street at Dempster and Karlov when a small school bus hit her.

The girl, believed to be a teen, was taken to the hospital, but her condition was not immediately available.

Millard said Skokie police are investigating the cause of the accident.