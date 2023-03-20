Watch CBS News
School bus hits girl in Skokie

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Skokie
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus hit a girl as she was crossing the street Monday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

Skokie Fire Department Battalion Chief Gabe Millard said a girl from a local school was crossing the street at Dempster and Karlov when a small school bus hit her.

The girl, believed to be a teen, was taken to the hospital, but her condition was not immediately available.

Millard said Skokie police are investigating the cause of the accident.

