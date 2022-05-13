Watch CBS News
School bus, four other vehicles crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 57th Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 57th Drive.

The accident happened on the southbound Drive just north of 57th Drive and the Museum of Science and Industry, in Hyde Park. A total of five vehicles appeared to be involved, including the school bus.

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was injured. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported some young people seemed to be walking on the grass near the school bus.

A fire engine and two ambulances were sent to the scene. 

The southbound Drive was blocked at the scene. Traffic was backed up beginning at 47th Street.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 5:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

