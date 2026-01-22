School bus crashes into depot in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood

A school bus crashed into a depot in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

The bus crashed into the building on Chicago Avenue at Keeler Avenue, which belongs to First Student school transportation.

Video from CBS Skywatch shows the bus having crashed through the brick wall of the depot building.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash happened at 6:30 a.m., and involved the school bus and three other cars. Paramedics checked out three people, but none went to the hospital.