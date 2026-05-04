Evanston parents fear School Age Child Care program could be eliminated due to budget cuts

Parents and educators on the north shore say they fear for the future of a popular after-school program.

They filled Monday night's school board meeting to demand that the district-run and operated program not get lost to budget cuts.

The Evanston Skokie School District 65 is looking for ways to cut spending. They need to slash over $6 million, and there is uncertainty for the district-run childcare program.

The school district is trying to save money by cutting its spending. The School Age Child Care program, or SACC, run by the district has operated at a loss of more than $500,000 during the 2025 school year and over $350,000 this year, according to data presented by the administration.

"I hope the board sees that a child is more than a line item," said Natalie Copper, union president of Evanston Association of Childcare Professionals.

Copper is a coordinator at one of the schools that offers before and after-school child care.

"We provide a valuable service to families in the community," she said. "Families pay for our services. They know their children are coming to a safe environment with people who truly care for them."

The SACC program is offered at 10 elementary schools and two magnets. It employs over 40 people. The district says it's the only one in the area subsidizing a child care program.

The board is exploring bringing in a third-party company to run the program, but that's a red flag for one parent who supports the current structure of the SACC.

"What's stopping that other program from hiking up costs, and then we have less controls over the fidelity of the program, which we do have when it's district-run," said Peter Bogira-parent

Next school year, the before and after school service will continue, but the childcare provided on half days when school is not in session, and flexible drop-in care has been eliminated. The long-term future of the district-run SACC program remains unknown.

"Without a program like that, I'm not really sure how you get it done," Bogira said.

No decisions were made on Monday night. A spokesperson for the district says before and after-school childcare will be cut from Washington Elementary next year due to low enrollment.