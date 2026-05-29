Schaumburg man charged in murder of woman, hours-long attack in court Friday

A Schaumburg man accused of murdering a woman in an hours-long attack in Schaumburg in April is in court Friday morning.

Kevin Motykie was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in an hours-long attack that prosecutors say was recorded.

Schaumburg police said they responded to a well-being check at a home in the 1700 block of W. Weathersfield Way at 9:20 p.m. The caller told police they had not heard from 43-year-old Katherine D. Torbick throughout the day.

Schaumburg police said they knew of a recent domestic violence incident at that same home involving Torbick and 56-year-old Motykie, who had a pending arrest warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

Officers found Torbick dead. Police said they found Motykie in the garage and took him into custody.

Motykie was charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault.

At an earlier detention hearing, prosecutors said Motykie and Torbick had been dating for about 10 years, but had broken up earlier this year. Prosecutors said in early April that she began dating someone else.

Prosecutors said when Motykie was taken into custody, police found an audio recording device in his pocket. That device, prosecutors said, contained a seven-hour recording that began at 2 a.m. on April 30th and lasted until about 9:24 a.m. that same day.

In the past, Motykie had three separate orders of protection against him from three different people. At the time of the crime, court documents said Motykie was living in the home with Torbick, to which police say they were unaware.