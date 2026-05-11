Schaumburg man Kevin Motykie charged with murdering woman in recorded, hours-long attack, prosecutors say

A Schaumburg man is charged with first degree murder in the death of a woman he had been in a relationship with, in an hours-long attack that prosecutors say was recorded.

Schaumburg police said they responded to a home in the 1700 block of W. Weathersfield Way at 9:20 p.m. on April 20 after a person called 911 to ask for a wellbeing check. The caller told police they had not heard from 43-year-old Katherine D. Torbick throughout the day.

Schaumburg police said they knew of a recent domestic violence incident at that same home involving Torbick and 56-year-old Kevin Motykie, who had a pending arrest warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

When officers got to the home they had to force their way inside, and found Torbick dead. Police said they found Motykie in the garage and took him into custody.

Motykie was charged with first degree murder. At his detention hearing Friday, prosecutors said Motykie and Torbick had been dating for about 10 years, but had broken up earlier this year. Prosecutors said in early April, she began dating someone else.

That person became worried about her when he could not reach her throughout April 30, and was the person who called 911 to ask for the wellbeing check, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said when Motykie was taken into custody, police found an audio recording device in his pocket. That device, prosecutors said, contained a seven-hour recording that began at 2 a.m. on April 30th and lasted until about 9:24 a.m. that same day.

Prosecutors said on the recording investigators could hear Motykie and Torbick arguing, with her screaming for him to get off him and not to put handcuffs on her. Prosecutors said Motykie repeatedly accused Torbick of cheating on her, which she denied, and she screamed at him to stop hurting her.

On the audio, prosecutors say investigators heard Motykie handcuff and repeatedly sexually assault, beat, bind and ultimately strangle Torbick.

Motykie appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing and was ordered detained until trial. His next court date is May 23.