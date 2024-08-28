Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — More rain is ahead for the Chicago area on Wednesday.

Chicago-area residents are waking up to storm damage after severe weather Tuesday evening. Strong winds from the storms sent trees crashing to the ground, and 44,935 Northern Illinois ComEd customers were without power Tuesday night.

Wednesday's highs will be in the mid-80s with scattered showers in the morning and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon.

Storm chances stay in the forecast through Friday.

After Friday, the holiday weekend will be dry and cooler.