Scammers spotted impersonating ComEd employees as they go door-to-door in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were recently spotted going door-to-door in Lakeview claiming to be ComEd utility workers – but they're actually thieves.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the would-be scammers were spotted in the area of Lakewood Avenue and School Street. "Would-be" is the operative term here, because some neighbors aren't falling for it.

"Anyone can print out a ComEd statement and walk around with a binder and say they're from ComEd," said Jennie Ross of Lakeview.

Ross saw the two guys come up on her stoop. Cobey Brown answered the door.

"(They said), 'Do you live here?' I'm like, 'Yeah.' (They said), 'we can save you money on your ComEd bill,' – and immediately whipped out the binder," Brown said.

It all sounded so very official, but the pair wasn't fooled.

"(I said), "People around here are getting wise to what you're doing,' and they're like, 'Oh wise how, because blah-blah-blah,' and I'm like, 'Actually I meant they're getting wise to what you're doing,' and it's like, 'Oh, we're not,'" Brown said, "and then I just kind of said thank you and shut the door."

With one door slammed, the scammers tried the next house, and the next house, and the next one after that.

Ross took photos of the men, who weren't in any uniform.

"I said I feel like that's the scammers that I've been hearing about," she said.

ComEd said they have seen a 150 percent increase in scams this January, compared to a year ago. In fact, in January of this year, customers lost $27,000.

ComEd spokesman Tom Dominguez explained such door-to-door activities are not something the utility does.

"They will not show up at your door to sign up for solar services which ComEd does not supply, and they certainly will not show up at your door and demand immediate payment under the threat of cutting off your service," he said.

Scams asking for Zelle, Cash App, and Venmo are also on the rise.

"We don't know who these people are," Ross said. "They're in and they're out."

Anyone who sees a scammer is advised to close the door. ComEd says you can give the utility a call immediately after, and you should not give the scammers any information.

If scammers do end up with any of your information, contact police.