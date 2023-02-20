Watch CBS News
Two people injured after scaffolding collapse in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were injured in a scaffolding collapse in Garfield Park on Monday afternoon.

Police received a report of people trapped in the building at 3318 W. Warren Boulevard.  Once on scene, rescue crews determined that it was scaffolding that fell.

The workers were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.  

The extent of their injuries were not known. 

Daniel Hubbard said he heard the collapse and ran to help one of the victims by removing a large piece of concrete that had landed on the worker's chest. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 1:18 PM

