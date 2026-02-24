Sarah Jessica Parker will be Northwestern University's 2026 commencement speaker

Actor and producer Sarah Jessica Parker will be Northwestern University's commencement speaker for the class of 2026.

The ceremony will be held at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 14, at 10:30 am.

Parker is best known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City."

She said, "It's a privilege to celebrate a graduating class whose years of hard work, dedication to their studies, commitment to one another, their community and the larger world deserve real recognition."

Parker will be presented with an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts during the graduation ceremony.

"Sarah Jessica Parker has been a strong supporter of the arts and humanities for many years, and I am thrilled she will be our commencement speaker," said Interim President Henry S. Bienen. "From starring in and producing film, television and theatre productions to her successful business ventures, Sarah's iconic and versatile career speaks to the interdisciplinary approach we value and champion at Northwestern. I look forward to hearing her address our Class of 2026."