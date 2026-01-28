More than 200 Saint Edward Central High School students, staff participated in Wave of Service Day

Students at a west suburban high school spent today working to have a positive impact on their community through volunteer service, all in an effort of peace right here at home.

More than 200 students at Saint Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, Illinois, left the classroom on Wednesday and went into their community as part of their Wave of Service Day.

School leaders said they hope the impact goes beyond one day.

A game of musical chairs brought community members and students from Saint Edward together in harmony.

"It was awesome, I'm super competitive, so I wanted to win, and being able to do that with my classmates and with the community around me was super fun, super fulfilling," said senior Alaina Nolan.

Nolan is one of more than 200 students participating in the school's Wave of Service Day. The group interacted with residents at the Marklund Wasmond Center. The Center provides care for people with severe disabilities.

"Setting our students some exposure to new opportunities, volunteer, service work, and even potential careers," said Principal Annmarie Woj.

She said the day builds connections between students and their community and allows them to live out their school's values.

"There are real struggles happening in our community, and our students can be part of the positive impact and the positive change if we give them the opportunity to do that," Woj said.

The impact was also felt by the center's staff.

brittany sullivan, administrator, marklund wasmond center

"I have goosebumps!" said Brittany Sullivan. "It's great to see these guys so happy and involved with the community and just getting excited to do something fun and different in their day."

Leaders at the center said that events like these provide a positive impact for both the students and residents.

"Also, it's a really great experience for not only the kids to come in and get exposure to people that may look a little different than them, and then also our residents get to have fun," Sullivan said.

Students like Nolan said opportunities like this one strengthen ties to her community.

"It's been super special just to be able to interact with people and put our faith into action, which we do every day, but getting to spread that to the community is really special," she said.

A total of 215 students and staff took part in the Wave of Service. They worked with nine organizations in Elgin.