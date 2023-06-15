Watch CBS News
SailGP crews, NASCAR drivers to try their hands at each other's sport in Chicago

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be a summer of racing in Chicago, starting this weekend with SailGP on Lake Michigan, and then in a couple of weeks, the NASCAR street race in Grant Park.

On Thursday, athletes from both racing worlds will be trying their hand at the other, in a little cross-sport showdown.

SailGP Team USA will be behind the wheel of a NASCAR simulator, testing out the track for the Chicago street race.

NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman will be heading out on Lake Michigan to undergo safety training with SailGP, a test that involves being dunked under the water before seeing what those catamarans can do, reaching speeds of up to 60 mph.

SailGP's Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix will be Friday and Saturday off Navy Pier.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race is July 1 and 2 in Grant Park.

