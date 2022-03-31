Semis stuck under viaduct and reckless, speeding drivers causing big problems on Sacramento Avenue in Avondale, neighbors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck recently got stuck under an overpass and ripped to pieces on in Avondale, and debris was left strewn everywhere.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, those living along Sacramento Avenue in the Northwest Side community say the Kennedy Expressway viaduct where it happened is just the start of their problems.

"This is crazy," someone taking video of the wrecked with all its cargo visible is heard saying. "I've never seen nothing like this in person."

The stuck and buckled semi-trailer under the viaduct caught those walking by surprise. Yet when Tim Suh stepped outside his home nearby, he did not exactly share that sentiment.

"Not a surprise," he said. "Not again."

Suh said trucks actually get stuck under the viaduct often.

"Yes, it's that frequent," he said.

Suh's house sits yards away from the Kennedy viaduct running over Sacramento Avenue, between Nelson Street and Wellington Avenue. Trucks keep getting stuck under it despite posted signage warning them of the clearance height.

"They should definitely but more visible signs for the height for these trucks," Suh said, "because literally probably two to three trucks a month hit this thing."

But it's not just trucks at the viaduct. The cars going underneath are a problem too.

"As you can hear how fast these people are going passing each other - it is quite dangerous," Suh said.

And those vehicles are losing control. Last month, a section of Suh's own colorfully-painted wooden picket fence was wrecked after a driver veered right into his backyard.

"On this corner actually, a biker was actually hit, and we have small children. It's really problematic," Suh said. "My daughter is 9. We want it to be safe."

Back in 2019, another car landed right outside Suh's garage, destroying the side gate.

"The speed in which they fly down from Diversey to Belmont has been incredible," Suh said.

CBS 2 dug into the data, which show that on Sacramento Avenue between Belmont and Diversey avenues, there have been 105 crashes in the past five years.

Speed bumps were installed on the side streets, but Suh and his neighbors are hoping the city can do more.

"Whatever the city can do to mitigate the speed," Suh said. "You know, they did a great job but paving Sacramento, but that seemed to make them move a little bit faster - because those potholes are gone."

Suh's daughter can't play in her backyard because of all the traffic and accidents.

Neighbors say they are trying to work with Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) to try to slow down traffic and maybe get a stop sign installed. Whatever the case, they hope something comes sooner rather than later.