Naperville native Ryan Gareis returns to hometown to play for Chicago Stars

Ryan Gareis is a former Neuqua Valley high school soccer star. After standout college run at South Carolina, she spent the first four years of her NWSL career in Houston. Now, she's playing for her hometown team, the Chicago Stars.

Her journey included becoming a first-time mom while playing professional soccer.

Gareis made her Stars debut in this year's season opener, but that was far from her first memory with her hometown team.

"I used to go to the Red Stars games, and one game we got to walk out with the players and hold their hands, and I remember thinking like these are the coolest women ever," she said.

The Naperville native's dream came true when she signed with the Stars this past December.

"Of course, I always wanted to play for Chicago, but I also wanted to play for a club that supported me as a person, and me as a person means being a mother," she said.

Ryan and her fiancé, Charlotte Hornets guard Pat Connaughton, welcomed their son Crew two years ago. She's one of three mothers currently on the team, and was back playing the game she loves just four months after giving birth.

"Seeing all of these women becoming mothers and still being so successful on the field is the most inspiring thing. I really credit my return to like 100 different people. Pregnancy and postpartum and return to play from having a baby is so different, depending on the person," she said. "Getting closer to games, I was like, I feel like I have my feet under me again. I know I have the best support system ever. Like, I think I'm ready to go."

Crew has a pretty cool life thanks to both of his athletic parents, but the 2-year-old has quickly became a star in Chicago.

"The fact that I can like bring him in and not only the girls but the staff and the organization as a whole loves having him around meant so much. He sees teamwork and competitiveness and grit these girls are showing him every day," Gareis said.

Crew isn't the only one benefitting from a family atmosphere at practice. Gareis said she sees momentum building for an organization that's rebuilding.

"We know that this club has had a lot of amazing history and successful history and I think we're trying to get back to that," she said.

While balancing both worlds is not always easy, Gareis wouldn't want it any other way.

"Being a mother and professional athlete is quite literally the most challenging era of my life ever, but one that I know when I am done playing one day – which hopefully is not for a while – the one that I will miss the most. Although the day-to-day is crazy, the logistics are crazy, it is the most fun and exciting thing ever," she said.