2 people from Arkansas dead in RV fire in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people from Arkansas died in a recreational vehicle fire early Wednesday in southwest suburban Grundy County.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in an RV in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Center at 8909 N. Brisbin Rd. in Morris, according to the Grundy County Coroner's office.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully engulfed SUV, and after extinguishing the flames, two people were found dead inside.

The victims have been identified as William S. Davis, 52, and Chelsi A. Bates, 31, both of Arkansas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.