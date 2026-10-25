Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency

A Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District firefighter has died after suffering a medical emergency during training last week.

The district announced the death of firefighter Greg Witt on Sunday.

Witt was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Details about the emergency were not released.

Witt, who also served as a U.S. Marine, joined the Rutland-Dundee Fire Protection District in January 2019.

"Greg was a member of our family," said Chief Reedy. "He served his country as a Marine and served this community as a firefighter, and he did both with honor. Our hearts are with Greg's family, and with every member of this department who served alongside him. We ask that everyone give them the time and space they need to grieve."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.