Chicagoans rally in support of Ukraine after Trump-Zelenskyy clash in Oval Office

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago on Saturday for a "Russia against Putin" rally.

Many in attendance were Russian human rights activists in exile, or members of Chicago's Russian immigrant community. They said Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is abusing human rights by forcefully cracking down on any opposition to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Organizers said the event is part of a series of similar rallies going on throughout the world.

Meanwhile, in west suburban Saint Charles, about 300 people attended a rally to support Ukraine.

The rally was organized by the group We Can Lead Change - Fox Valley. The organization said their goal is to fight for democracy.

Along with pro-Ukraine signs, many at Saturday's rally had signs showing opposition to President Trump and billionaire senior adviser Elon Musk.

The rallies come a day after a shouting match between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, in the final minutes of an Oval Office meeting. The dustup seemed to dash, at least for now, Ukrainian hopes that the United States could be locked in as a reliable partner in helping end the war that Russia started three years ago.

President Trump threatened Zelenskyy during the meeting to make a deal with Russia or "we're out," and Vice President JD Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful." Zelenskyy kept an even tone throughout the entire exchange, even as Mr. Trump and Vance at times raised their voices.

After the fiery meeting, National security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked Zelenskyy and Ukrainian officials to leave the White House.

European officials have rallied around Zelenskyy amid fallout from the combative meeting, as the Ukrainian leader arrived in London on Saturday for a summit organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.