Runners raise more than $21,000 for Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

More than 5,000 racers turned out for the Lincoln Park Zoo's Run for the Zoo on Sunday, all to benefit wildlife conservation and animal care.

The 48th annual Run for the Zoo was composed of a 5k run and walk and a 10k run. In addition to entry fees, participants raised more than $21,000 for the zoo, a news release said.

The Lincoln Park Zoo is the only privately managed free-admission zoo in the U.S., and relies on donations and guest purchases for 85% of its funding.

The run wound around and through the zoo, with views of Lake Michigan, the Chicago skyline, and protected natural areas and animal habitats.

A virtual run was also available, and 500 kids ages 3 to 8 ran, climbed, and crawled through a kids' course.

"Run for the Zoo is one of our most cherished annual events, and it was even more special this year as we celebrated the newest rhino resident at Lincoln Park Zoo," Lincoln Park Zoo senior events manager Meg Hein said in a news release. "We loved gathering zoo fans and Chicago's running community in support of animal care and global conservation!"

The run on Sunday highlighted the eastern black rhinoceros, in conjunction with the March 19 birth of rhino calf Hazina. The race shirt and medal for the race this year featured an adult rhinoceros like Hazina's mom, Kapuki, and the kids' course medal featured a rhinoceros calf.