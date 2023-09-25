Runners hit ground in Jackson Park for Chicago Half Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you spent Sunday morning lounging around, this story just might make you feel a little bit guilty.

Runners hit the ground at 7 a.m. for the iconic Chicago Half Marathon. They started bright and early on Hayes Drive in Jackson Park – with lots of cheers from supporters.

The race wound around the Hyde Park neighborhood and the University of Chicago campus, and then along South DuSable Lake Shore Drive up to McCormick Place before returning to Jackson Park.

For newbies, there were also 5K distance runs and even a kids' run.

Dustin Macuiba, 25, of Gurnee, came in first in the Half Marathon with a finishing time of 1:10:20. Joseph Purtell, 30, of Chicago, came in second at 1:11:22, and Miguel Ángel Jaramillo Malgarejo of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico was third at 1:11:34.

Among the women, the top finisher was Whitney Hirano, 28, of Mattoon at 1:18:58, followed by Kaitlyn Shea, 27, of Jefferson City, Missouri, at 1:19:22, and Virginia Averyt, 19, of Birmingham, Alabama, at 1:20:09.