Car damaged after shots fired on Route 41 near Edens Expressway in Highland Park

A car was damaged after shots were fired on U.S. Route 41 near the Edens Expressway in Highland Park on Friday morning.

Highland Park officials said a 60-year-old man was driving northbound near the Edens Expressway when he heard gunshots fired from a passing car just before 10:15 a.m.

Officials said the man's car was damaged, and he was able to pull over safely and call the police.

The driver was evaluated for minor injuries by paramedics and released at the scene.

City officials said investigators are searching for a dark blue Acura MDX with the license plate FF68243.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.