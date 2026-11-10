Chicago brings crisis response team hub to Roseland mental health clinic

Residents on Chicago's Far South Side have a new option when it comes to getting mental health support.

City leaders on Tuesday opened a new Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement satellite facility at the Roseland Health Hub, a mental health facility run by the Chicago Department of Public Health at 200 E. 115th St.

"In health systems, they talk about making sure people get the right care at the right time by the right person. This is the exact same concept, but with love," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Garth Walker.

The clinic will now serve as a hub for the CARE program's crisis response teams – EMTs and mental health professionals who are dispatched to respond to mental health crisis calls.

Mayor Brandon Johnson called it an important step for expanding access in the community.

Last month, the city announced an expansion of the CARE program by adding a second shift for mental health response teams, meaning they are now available between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The program sends a licensed mental health clinician and an emergency medical technician – not police officers or firefighters – to respond to calls of mental health emergencies.

CARE first started as a pilot program in 2021, in the Lakeview and Uptown neighborhoods on the North Side and the Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods on the South Side. It later was expanded to seven of the city's 22 police districts. This past May, the program was expanded citywide.

Anyone calling 911 with a mental health crisis has to request a CARE team. The call is screened for violence, weapons, or injuries. Once that is cleared, CARE is dispatched to help.

Officials said the next step they're working towards is adding more CARE vans and more employees. They hope to eventually offer CARE teams 24/7.