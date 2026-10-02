Chicago expanding mental health crisis response program to double available hours

City officials on Friday announced an important expansion of Chicago's mental health response teams, adding a second shift for non-police crews dispatched to respond to mental health emergencies.

After expanding the Crisis Assistance and Response Engagement program citywide in May, the latest expansion also means teams will be able to respond to mental health crisis calls during the evening hours.

Starting on Monday, CARE will extend its hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously, the program operated only from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"We are expanding the definition of first responders," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The program sends a licensed mental health clinician and an emergency medical technician – not police officers or firefighters – to respond to calls of mental health emergencies.

"Whether someone is really having a bad day, they're sad; families, single mothers, people that already have mental health diagnoses; they're having a difficult time understanding why they have that diagnosis, why they've got to take certain medications. It's just a matter of just being there for someone," said Melissa Arguelles De Jesus, a mental health crisis clinician with the CARE program.

CARE first started as a pilot program in 2021, in the Lakeview and Uptown neighborhoods on the North Side and the Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods on the South Side. It later was expanded to seven of the city's 22 police districts.

In May 2026, the program was expanded citywide.

The program has had some ups and downs since it was first launched in September 2021.

In August 2025, a whistleblower told CBS News Chicago that CARE teams were being held back from helping people by red tape and limited hours and staffing, with teams serving only a small portion of the city.

Since then, the program has been expanded citywide and soon will more than double the hours CARE teams are available to respond to mental health crisis calls.

"This is what we've been working towards," said Tiffany Patton-Burnside, senior director of crisis services at the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Anyone calling 911 with a mental health crisis has to request a CARE team. The call is screened for violence, weapons, or injuries. Once that is cleared, CARE is dispatched to help.

Asked how the city would handle cases where someone might need services from the CARE program, but doesn't specifically request them, Johnson acknowledged that has been a challenge as the CARE program has gradually grown.

"It has been a challenge, and as I indicated before, a newer service that we want more people to know that's available to them. What I am grateful for is that our full first responders operation is clear that this is available. Police officers, they'll put the request in as well, and they're relieved when our CARE team shows up," Johnson said.

CARE is actively hiring to fill vacancies so they can rise to the occasion.

Officials said the next step they're working towards is adding more CARE vans and more employees. They hope to eventually offer CARE teams 24/7.