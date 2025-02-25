77-year-old man shot and killed on Chicago's South Side

Man, 77, struck and killed by stray bullet in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

A 77-year-old man was killed when a bullet pierced his window and struck him in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were on patrol just after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire in the 10900 block of South Edbrooke Avenue.

Police found the man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The man, now identified as Alfred Shelton, was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was asleep in his bed when he was shot, according to his family. Shelton's family was distraught Tuesday afternoon and did not want to go on camera.

At the scene, bullet holes covered Shelton's home. They went through the front window, while a car parked out front was left riddled with bullet holes and with shattered glass.

Police have not shared what led up to the shooting or if there was a motive. It was unclear whether Shelton's home was targeted.

"It's like 20 shots — 20, 25," said neighbor Carmelita Hollister, whose doorbell camera captured the shots "I've been living here for 30 years. Edbrooke has always been Wild, Wild West."

Hollister said the neighborhood is becoming more violent. CBS News Chicago took a closer look, going over Chicago crime statistics.

Roseland ranked 12th in Chicago last year among the 77 official community areas in terms of violent crime — with homicides and aggravated assault numbers similar over the last five years.

"I'm just praying, my house," said Hollister, "because if they shoot, and he wasn't intended, we don't know what the situation was."

Calumet Area detectives were investigating late Tuesday. No one was in custody.