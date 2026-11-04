Roseland Community Hospital files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Officials cited upcoming cuts to Medicaid funding, a malpractice settlement, and threatened lawsuits against the hospital as contributing factors.

The bankruptcy filing comes just days after Roseland closed its maternity ward.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow for the hospital to restructure its debt under court supervision and come up with a turnaround plan while remaining open.

The last Chicago hospital to file for bankruptcy was Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in 2021. State regulators later approved the sale of Mercy Hospital to Michigan-based non-profit Insight Chicago, which renamed the hospital as Insight Hospital & Medical Center Chicago.