Rookie Chase Meidroth is proud to help give White Sox fans some hope for the future

As the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Sunday, Chase Meidroth went one-for-four, scored a couple of runs, and provided some steady defense as he splits time between shortstop and second base.

The confident rookie is part of a young core giving long-suffering Sox fans some hope for the future.

Meidroth was thrown right into the deep end of the pool upon being traded to the Sox in December, and he has been swimming more than sinking — floating with hitting .300. He said it's all about discipline, and not focusing on stats.

"I think you just show up every day and you try to win a baseball game. You try not, you know, to look at your own numbers — and as much as you do that, and as much as the team's having success, you'll look back and you'll be like, 'Oh, I did pretty well this year,'" Meidroth said.

Meidroth, a Southern California native, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2022. He was playing in the minors until being traded to the White Sox along with Wikelman Gonzalez, Braden Montgomery, and Kyle Teel in exchange for Garrett Crochet.

At the time, the White Sox were notorious for all the wrong reasons. They set the modern-era MLB record for most losses in a season, finishing 41-121, finishing 41-121.

Meidroth said that was not a concern of his.

"I really didn't know. I was really excited for the opportunity, and obviously blessed to be part of it, so I was really excited to get over here. I didn't know what it was like, and I didn't have any expectations," he said. "But you know, I'm having fun. We've got a really good group of guys in there, and I'm looking forward to showing up every day in the park, you know, to win a game."

Meidroth said he has bonded with his fellow rookies Teel and Tim Elko, as they grow their skills together.

"You know, you just take it day by day and then try to win pitch by pitch, and it's really easy, you know, bouncing ideas off those guys, competing every day with those guys," Meidroth said, "and you know, Teel especially — I was with him last year, and he's a baseball rat, and we both love the game, so it's easy to show up and compete every day with a guy like that."

Meidroth did suffer through an embarrassing moment in May, when a high pop fly by the Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters clipped off Meidroth's glove and hit him in the head as he tried to catch it.

"Obviously, I didn't plan for that to happen," he said. "That's part of it — errors are going to happen. But you show up the next day, and show up to win a game the next day."

Meidroth said while there are inevitably ups and downs, "the rest of the season has been pretty fun, and yeah, we've had a good time here."

He called Chicago an awesome city, and is proud to be part of the rebuild effort for the White Sox.

"I'm really excited," Meidroth said. "It's one of those things where the feeling at the end of the tunnel is going to be worth it because of the strides that we put in now."