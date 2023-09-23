Watch CBS News
Village of Romeoville hosting free car seat inspection

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Village leaders in Romeoville want to make sure every family is able to travel with their children safely.

The Romeoville police and fire departments are hosting a free car seat inspection.

Parents can stop by Romeoville Toyota near Weber Road and Grand Haven Circle.

Certified car seat technicians will inspect your car seat and offer tips.

Participants must register ahead by visiting the village's website.

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 8:30 AM

