Odunze and Gordon appear likely to return from injuries for Bears' playoff game against Packers

The Bears held their first practice of playoff week, and it appeared wide receiver Rome Odunze and nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon both are in line to play against the Packers on Saturday night.

Gordon practiced for the first time in over a month on Wednesday after aggravating a groin injury. The Bears still need to activate him off of injured reserve before he can play, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said they're approaching this week like he will part of the game plan.

"It gives us another playmaker. Obviously, it's been unfortunate we haven't had him much this season,, but he was a guy coming into the season that we were really excited about, and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win," Allen said.

Odunze says he's planning on playing Saturday night, after he missed the last five weeks with a foot injury.

"There might be some limitations. Those are still to be discussed. For me, I'm looking to be out there as much as possible, and make as many plays as I can. At the end of the day, it's all or nothing for this game, and until the Super Bowl, until the end of the season. So I want to contribute as much as possible, and put everything that I have out there on that field," he said.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said he's excited to have Odunze back, but warned, "you don't want to be giving him way too much."

"And yet he's a guy that can help us, and so we'll be evaluating that over the next three days of practice as we get to kind of finalize this plan, and put that stuff together. But, really it's the same with all of our players. We always have plays for each guy, specifically, and we're excited to have him back," Doyle said.

There was definitely a buzz in the Bears locker room as they get set for their first playoff game in five years.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said "mentally, I know we're ready" to face the Packers, and while there's more at stake, it's still football.

Johnson also said, personally, it's been frustrating not being back to his "full self" returning from surgery to repair a core muscle and groin injury. He said he won't be back to 100% until he has a full offseason.

The Bears will host the Packers in a wild card game on Saturday night after winning their first NFC North Division title since 2018.