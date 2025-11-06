Watch CBS News
Local News

Rollover crash leaves man dead in Highland, Indiana

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Highland, Indiana this week.

At 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, Highland police were called to the 9200 block of U.S. 41/Indianapolis Boulevard after a report that a Jeep rolled over and went off the roadway.

Once they arrived, officers found a 2021 Jeep had gone off the roadway for unknown reasons, veered off into an empty lot, and struck a tree. The Jeep rolled over on impact, police said.

The driver, identified as Theodore McSwine, 47, of Highland, was killed in the crash.

The Lake County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue