Rollover crash leaves man dead in Highland, Indiana

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Highland, Indiana this week.

At 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, Highland police were called to the 9200 block of U.S. 41/Indianapolis Boulevard after a report that a Jeep rolled over and went off the roadway.

Once they arrived, officers found a 2021 Jeep had gone off the roadway for unknown reasons, veered off into an empty lot, and struck a tree. The Jeep rolled over on impact, police said.

The driver, identified as Theodore McSwine, 47, of Highland, was killed in the crash.

The Lake County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday.