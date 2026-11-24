The Rolling Meadows City Council approved support for the county to give a data center a tax incentive to develop land, despite passionate opposition from residents at their meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting exemplified the different approaches Chicago suburbs are taking different to the data center dilemma, with one facing opposition to a project while another welcomes the developments.

In Rolling Meadows, neighbors brought signs and packed city chambers as its city council weighed bringing in a data center.

A former office space that sits on 40 acres off the tollway on Route 53 has been vacant for years, and that's where the Rolling Meadows data center would end up if approved. But residents raised many questions at Tuesday night's meeting, including the impact to nearby Bussey Woods and its wildlife.

But the biggest concern is about nearby homes.

"To also state the nearest home is 2,000 feet away is also a huge dismissal," one resident told the council at the meeting. "Two thousand feet isn't far."

Residents are worried about the noise, environmental issues both known and unknown, and what a data center could do to the community.

Most of the residents in attendance said they believed they should have a vote and a voice in whether the data center is built. While the vast majority wanted the Rolling Meadows City Council to vote against the project, some in the room showed support, saying they would bring jobs and economic benefits.

Other communities are not willing to close the door completely to data centers. In Zion on the North Shore, Mayor Billy McKinney said nothing is off the table. He pointed out the village was approached previously about a data center but that deal lacked vision.

"I want to make this point, being cautious does not mean that we are opposed to progress. That is the big key," he said. "The plan was so inconclusive, and it raised more questions."

McKinney said he understands community concerns, but is not willing to implement a data center ban.

"But also know that whatever decision we make, it has to protect our community and future generations," he said.

In the end, the Rolling Meadows City Council voted four-two to approve their support for the county giving a tax incentive to develop the land with a data center.